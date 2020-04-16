Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 460,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 479,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 42.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 19.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QSR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.53. 3,216,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

