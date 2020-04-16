Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,244.69 ($55.84).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,540 ($59.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of RIO stock traded up GBX 25.50 ($0.34) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,694 ($48.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,985,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,581.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,093.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 177.47 ($2.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $173.14. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, with a total value of £373.28 ($491.03). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 20,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,716 ($48.88), for a total value of £774,451.56 ($1,018,747.12).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

