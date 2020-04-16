Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Upgraded to Outperform at Barrington Research

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform underweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.00.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of TSE RBA traded up C$1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$55.71. 210,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 40.82. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of C$37.76 and a one year high of C$58.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$49.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.20.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$438.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$486.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.