Rocket Pool Reaches Market Cap of $5.78 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $9,593.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00007936 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 734.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.31 or 0.02756920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00218892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00055282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00048546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,285,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

