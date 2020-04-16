Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Down 78.7% in March

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 29,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,128. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $24.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 6.01%.

In related news, Director Franklin E. Crail sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $35,591.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,572.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin E. Crail sold 6,709 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $57,160.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,798.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,008 shares of company stock valued at $127,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 232,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 618,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,149 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.