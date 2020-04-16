Rosemary Hartnett Buys 9,800 Shares of Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) Stock

Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) insider Rosemary Hartnett bought 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.04 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of A$19,972.40 ($14,164.82).

ASX:ARF traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching A$2.14 ($1.52). 690,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,626. Arena REIT No 1 has a twelve month low of A$1.20 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of A$3.40 ($2.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18.

Get Arena REIT No 1 alerts:

About Arena REIT No 1

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure property assets across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure property assets is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Arena REIT No 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena REIT No 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.