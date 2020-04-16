Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.24. 1,868,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 58,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $233,983.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,748 shares in the company, valued at $161,769.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Todisco bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 246,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,578.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 619,339 shares of company stock worth $2,074,576. Corporate insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

