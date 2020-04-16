Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for United Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

United Technologies (NYSE:RTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.32% from the company’s current price.

RTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

United Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,044,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,430,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the first quarter worth $231,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,942,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. It offers passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators; and maintenance and repair services.

