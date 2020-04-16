Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) Short Interest Down 89.4% in March

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 817,800 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the March 15th total of 7,740,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE RDS.B traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,525,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560,408. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $67.45.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.07 billion for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.45%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RDS.B shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.