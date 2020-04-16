Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Insider Purchases £100.11 in Stock

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) insider Stuart Simpson bought 71 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £100.11 ($131.69).

Stuart Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 17th, Stuart Simpson bought 54 shares of Royal Mail stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of GBX 9,990 ($131.41).

Shares of Royal Mail stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 137.75 ($1.81). 4,445,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 196.61. Royal Mail PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 118.86 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 266.70 ($3.51).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 148 ($1.95) price objective (down previously from GBX 159 ($2.09)) on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 152 ($2.00) to GBX 138 ($1.82) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 160 ($2.10).

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

