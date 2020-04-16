RPICoin Price Down 20.6% This Week (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last week, RPICoin has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. RPICoin has a total market capitalization of $19,190.71 and approximately $23.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00068650 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000160 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 951,440,738 coins and its circulating supply is 911,428,802 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

