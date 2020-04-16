Ryder Capital Ltd (ASX:RYD) Insider Purchases A$196,386.58 in Stock

Ryder Capital Ltd (ASX:RYD) insider Peter Constable purchased 152,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.29 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$196,386.58 ($139,281.27).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.35. Ryder Capital Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.15 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of A$1.52 ($1.08).

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Ryder Capital’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Ryder Capital Company Profile

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

