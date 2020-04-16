salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Lifted by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 113.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 61.4% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,662,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $1,846,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,960 shares of company stock valued at $63,571,841. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $155.91. 2,069,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,773,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 779.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.78 and its 200-day moving average is $162.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

