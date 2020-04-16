ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO lessened its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO owned 0.26% of ScanSource worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ScanSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of SCSC stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $21.56. 125,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,946. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $585.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 3,200 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 2,500 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $468,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,700 shares of company stock worth $195,705. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

