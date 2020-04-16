Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 1,571,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

NYSE:SMG traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.63. The company had a trading volume of 556,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.21. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $125.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 64.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $409,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $702,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

