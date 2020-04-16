Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 1,473,335 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 202.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473,335 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.82% of JetBlue Airways worth $19,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 40.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 81.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,449,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,491,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.46. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Buckingham Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,095.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,413 shares of company stock valued at $331,854 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

