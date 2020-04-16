Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 9,044 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up approximately 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Humana worth $29,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Humana by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Humana by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $36,969,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $2,114,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM stock traded up $23.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $377.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,637. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $384.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $343.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.