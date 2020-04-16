Scout Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 560,768 Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 560,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,224,000. Crowdstrike accounts for approximately 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.27% of Crowdstrike at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth about $1,575,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 424.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $76,067.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $144,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 9,690,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $557,271,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,690,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,271,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,549,426 shares of company stock worth $606,858,981.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.45. 4,981,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,691,542. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.36. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $101.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.32.

