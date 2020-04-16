Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 216.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562,988 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.81% of Floor & Decor worth $26,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,424,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $32,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 20.9% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,517,000 after purchasing an additional 966,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,635,000.

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.10. 2,510,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,759. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $64.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

