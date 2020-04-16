Scout Investments Inc. Buys 217,454 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,454 shares during the period. Eagle Materials accounts for 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 1.26% of Eagle Materials worth $30,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $817,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,656,000 after acquiring an additional 183,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.83. 449,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,637. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.15. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

