Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,573,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,712 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.71% of Huntsman worth $22,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.19. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other news, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $263,571.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Wade Rogers purchased 6,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 394,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,743.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

