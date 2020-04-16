Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206,738 shares during the quarter. Portland General Electric comprises 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Portland General Electric worth $29,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on POR shares. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

POR stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $49.33. 614,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.62. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

