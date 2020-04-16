Scout Investments Inc. Grows Position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,101,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,607 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Pure Storage worth $25,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,106,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,468. Pure Storage Inc has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $3,322,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

