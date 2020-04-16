Scout Investments Inc. Has $25.14 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103,665 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.17% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $25,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $523,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after buying an additional 370,098 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 411.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 75,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $2.86 on Thursday, reaching $85.22. 1,530,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,154. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.98 and a 200 day moving average of $80.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.88 million. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $151,768.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,029.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,735 shares of company stock worth $2,438,827. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

