Scout Investments Inc. Has $25.38 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70,381 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Masimo worth $25,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,535,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,741,000 after acquiring an additional 956,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $70,588,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $743,836,000 after acquiring an additional 442,681 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Masimo by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,330,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,320,000 after acquiring an additional 262,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Masimo by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 435,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,886,000 after buying an additional 214,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 3,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $706,835.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,420.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,086 shares of company stock valued at $44,006,809. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MASI stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.03. 585,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,040. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $206.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.06.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

