Scout Investments Inc. Has $26.33 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,470 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $26,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,330,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,240,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 150,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after acquiring an additional 96,918 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after acquiring an additional 95,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,067.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,668,000 after acquiring an additional 93,732 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MLM traded down $6.71 on Thursday, reaching $187.44. The stock had a trading volume of 683,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Berenberg Bank raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.47.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

