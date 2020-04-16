Scout Investments Inc. Has $26.46 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 375.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,137 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,297 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group comprises 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.34% of SVB Financial Group worth $26,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,999. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total transaction of $270,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,425 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

