Scout Investments Inc. Has $29.05 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,052 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown accounts for 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Brown & Brown worth $29,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

In related news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $37.45. 1,260,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,174. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

