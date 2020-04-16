Scout Investments Inc. Has $32.67 Million Stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,769,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954,000 shares during the period. Zynga accounts for approximately 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Zynga worth $32,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ZNGA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zynga in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.72.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.75. 22,546,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,313,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.23. Zynga Inc has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. Equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $30,687.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,892.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at $906,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 526,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,892 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.