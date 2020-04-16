Scout Investments Inc. Increases Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,288 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.57% of Robert Half International worth $24,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,999,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,818,000 after purchasing an additional 125,632 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 36.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE RHI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.40. 1,671,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,908. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.22.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

