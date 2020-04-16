Scout Investments Inc. Invests $27.04 Million in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 336,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,035,000. Prologis makes up 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.54. 3,870,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,990,888. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.82. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

