Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 417,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 473,385 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of IHS Markit worth $25,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,152 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IHS Markit by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,726,000 after purchasing an additional 981,960 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $72,857,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $64,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

INFO traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.84. 1,988,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $1,169,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,254.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,636,218.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,489.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 509,907 shares of company stock valued at $40,558,433. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

