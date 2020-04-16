Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,787 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 118,417 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Splunk worth $20,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 645.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Splunk from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Splunk from $179.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

SPLK stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,618. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.64. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $37,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,550,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $801,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,003 shares of company stock worth $13,449,538 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.