Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 277,943 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $18,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.69.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,109,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,501. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

