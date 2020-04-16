Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,697 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.37% of Generac worth $21,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $520,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,478,950. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.49. The company had a trading volume of 723,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,569. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.36. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.84 and a 52 week high of $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

