Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 540,446 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 540,446 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels and Resorts makes up about 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.35% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $27,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 112,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 379,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HST. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE HST traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.27. 13,702,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,197,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

