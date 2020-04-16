Scout Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 885,443 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,105,000. D. R. Horton makes up about 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.24% of D. R. Horton at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $66.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.72.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,095,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,101. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 over the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

