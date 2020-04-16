Scout Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 376,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,725,000. Lumentum comprises 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Lumentum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $135,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,373,000 after buying an additional 43,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,850,000 after buying an additional 162,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $61,860,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.93. 922,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,221. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $93.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -986.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.68.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

