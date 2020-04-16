Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,485 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.25% of Zebra Technologies worth $24,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,494,000 after purchasing an additional 928,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $139,687,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,678,000 after buying an additional 378,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,084,000 after buying an additional 284,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $70,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $260.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.02.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.