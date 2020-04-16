Scout Investments Inc. Sells 12,904 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,904 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of CoStar Group worth $20,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP stock traded down $9.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $631.61. 241,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,085. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $473.91 and a one year high of $746.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $616.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.00.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.