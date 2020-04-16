Scout Investments Inc. Sells 129,893 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129,893 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy makes up about 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of CMS Energy worth $32,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,428,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $9,604,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,152. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

