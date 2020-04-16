Scout Investments Inc. Sells 141,298 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,298 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.29% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $17,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,825,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,185 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,371,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,496,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after purchasing an additional 357,973 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KL stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,269. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $412.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KL. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating to an “outperform spec under weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.55.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

