Scout Investments Inc. Sells 148,860 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,860 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of Roku worth $18,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Roku by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Roku by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

ROKU traded up $15.00 on Thursday, reaching $128.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,118,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,979,420. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average is $123.57. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $2,917,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,625.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,393,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,399,147.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,322 shares of company stock worth $26,585,760. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

