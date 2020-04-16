Scout Investments Inc. Sells 33,946 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,946 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern makes up approximately 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Kansas City Southern worth $31,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on KSU. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.47.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $135.00. 1,323,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,045. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.59. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

