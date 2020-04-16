Scout Investments Inc. Sells 451,215 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451,215 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.42% of Ally Financial worth $22,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.56. 8,227,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,888. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

