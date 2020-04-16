Scout Investments Inc. Sells 472,866 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 472,866 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.95. 102,569,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,759,824. The firm has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

