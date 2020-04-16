Scout Investments Inc. Sells 83,802 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,802 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.31% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $20,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $243,487,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 392,806 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 430,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,468,000 after purchasing an additional 243,292 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 58,856.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 240,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.01. 23,796,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,394,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.19.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

