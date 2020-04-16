Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Short Interest Update

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,950,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 10,049,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days. Currently, 36.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRG shares. ValuEngine lowered Seritage Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 55,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRG stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,485. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $426.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $36.63 million during the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

