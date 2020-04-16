Short Interest in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Grows By 27.2%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 967,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

BSAC traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.40. 553,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,615. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $605.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.04 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 20.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,953,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,713 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,706,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,768,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 315,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

