Short Interest in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Decreases By 32.9%

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 5,407,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Cardinal Health to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,528. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,321,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,087,000 after acquiring an additional 650,769 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 764,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after acquiring an additional 592,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,135,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

